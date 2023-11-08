Will America pull the plug on Israel’s invasion of Gaza?
- Israel is racing to destroy Hamas as a global backlash grows
IT WAS HARDLY a warm welcome, although that no doubt came as little surprise. Antony Blinken, America’s secretary of state, spent the past few days shuttling across the Middle East, his second such trip since the start of the Gaza war on October 7th. In Amman his Jordanian counterpart, Ayman Safadi, told Mr Blinken to “stop this madness". The language he heard in private across the region was even tougher. His meeting with Mahmoud Abbas, the Palestinian president, lasted less than an hour and ended with no joint statement. Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey did not bother to meet him at all.
