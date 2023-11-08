Will America pull the plug on Israel’s invasion of Gaza?

Israeli officials hope that the fierce bombardment of the war’s first month is now giving way to a new phase. Gaza city is surrounded by the IDF, and ground troops and armour are drawing closer to the area where the IDF says Hamas has its headquarters and where a nucleus of its fighters and leadership are holed up underground. If the IDF can soon destroy these facilities and kill large numbers of militants, some officers believe that it will have partially met its mission of depleting Hamas’s ability to run Gaza. The war would then move into a more limited campaign of ground raids.

