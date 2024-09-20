Will Arvind Kejriwal get a govt bungalow as ex-CM of Delhi? What are the rules? All your questions answered in 5 points

The Aam Aadmi Party has requested government accommodation for outgoing Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, citing his status as national convener. Kejriwal, who resigned, doesn't own a personal property and is entitled to a government accommodation under party rules, the party says. 

Gulam Jeelani
Updated20 Sep 2024, 03:30 PM IST
Will Arvind Kejriwal get a govt bungalow as ex-CM of Delhi? What are the rules? All your questions answered in 5 points
Will Arvind Kejriwal get a govt bungalow as ex-CM of Delhi? What are the rules? All your questions answered in 5 points(RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has requested government accommodation for outgoing Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The party said that Kejriwal deserves a government accommodation as the national convener of AAP – a national party.

Party leader and Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament (MP) Raghav Chadha said on Friday that AAP will be writing to the relevant ministry on this issue.

Also Read | Arvind Kejriwal’s ‘Janta Ki Adalat’ on Sept 22 as AAP gears up for Delhi polls

“We hope to avoid a legal battle over this matter. Kejriwal chose to resign based on his principles and will be vacating his official residence,” Chadha told reporters.

Doesn’t own a property

“He does not own property or a personal home. As the convener of a national party, he is entitled to government accommodation, and we urge the Centre to provide it,” he said.

Kejriwal resigned as the chief minister of Delhi on September 17 and chose party leader and his confidant Atishi as his successor.

Kejriwal vacating 6, Flagstaff Road

Accordingly, Kejriwal will have to give up all government facilities, including security, and move out of his official residence—6, Flagstaff Road bungalow—within 15 days of resigning.

AAP says that Kejriwal will leave the CM bungalow in Civil Lines area within a week. The new Chief Minister, Atishi is expected to take oath on Saturday, September 21, along with her cabinet ministers.

Rules for ex-CMs?

Can Kejriwal get an official bungalow? As former chief minister, Kejriwal is not entitled for an official accommodation. As per the rules, Kejriwal’s resignation acceptance will be intimated to Delhi government’s Public Works Department (PWD) which owns the 6, Flagstaff Road bungalow.

Also Read | Arvind Kejriwal to leave official residence in a week, ‘live as a commoner’

The PWD subsequently intimates the outgoing CM to vacate the bungalow with a 15-day window from the date of intimation. That intimation has not been issued yet by the PWD, as per reports.

Supreme Court orders

The issue of official accommodation for former chief ministers has reached the Supreme Court in many cases from Uttar Pradesh.

In May 2018, however, Supreme Court ruled that Chief Ministers could not be allotted bungalow after demitting office and they should be treated at par with common citizens. The top court quashed the Uttar Pradesh law allowing ex-CMs to retain official bungalows.

In a similar order in August 2016, a Supreme Court bench headed by Justice Anil R Dave said that former chief ministers are not entitled to any government accommodation.

Kejriwal, the national convener

AAP says Kejriwal is entitled to a government accommodation in the capacity of party’snational convener, more so since he doesn’t own a house.

The AAP, in power in Punjab and Delhi, was in 2023 officially granted the status of national party by the Election Commission of India.

Also Read | Diljit Dosanjh in Delhi: AAP offers ‘free tickets’, but not for the concert
We hope to avoid a legal battle over this matter.

And as per the rules, president or national convener of a national party is entitled for a government accommodation.

“One residential accommodation would be allotted/allowed to be retained by the party President of recognised national party in case the president does not have a house in Delhi, either of his own or allotted by Government in any other capacity,” say the rules for national parties.

Key Takeaways
  • Former Chief Ministers in India typically do not retain government accommodation post-resignation.
  • The Supreme Court has ruled against providing official bungalows to ex-CMs, establishing parity with common citizens.
  • AAP argues that Kejriwal’s status as a national party leader qualifies him for accommodation, despite legal challenges.

Catch all the Business News, Politics news,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:20 Sep 2024, 03:30 PM IST
Business NewsPoliticsWill Arvind Kejriwal get a govt bungalow as ex-CM of Delhi? What are the rules? All your questions answered in 5 points

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    152.05
    03:43 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    2.45 (1.64%)

    ICICI Bank

    1,340.25
    03:43 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    48.7 (3.77%)

    NTPC

    424.15
    03:43 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    0.15 (0.04%)

    ITC

    513.85
    03:29 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    5.65 (1.11%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers

    1,849.95
    03:29 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    153.9 (9.07%)

    RITES

    372.00
    03:29 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    30.77 (9.02%)

    Housing & Urban Development Corporation

    250.95
    03:40 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    20.6 (8.94%)

    Tube Investments Of India

    4,310.65
    03:40 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    330.45 (8.3%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,350.000.00
      Chennai
      73,310.000.00
      Delhi
      73,430.000.00
      Kolkata
      73,410.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Politics

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.