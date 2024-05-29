‘Will build temple, offer him dhokla’: Mamata Banerjee quips on PM Modi's ‘parmatma’ remark
In a recent interview with News18, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that after his mother's death, he felt he was not a ‘biological being’. PM Modi further emphasized that he was sent on Earth by god. PM Modi had said that Parmatma had sent him to Earth for a ‘purpose’.
West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ‘biological being’ statement. CM Mamata Banerjee said that gods should not do politics and instigate riots, hinting at the 2002 Godhra Riots that took place when Modi was the Chief Minister of Gujarat.