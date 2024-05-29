West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ‘biological being’ statement. CM Mamata Banerjee said that gods should not do politics and instigate riots, hinting at the 2002 Godhra Riots that took place when Modi was the Chief Minister of Gujarat.

"One says he (PM Modi) is the God of the gods... one leader says Lord Jagannath is his devotee... if he is God, then God should not do politics. God should not instigate riots. We will build a temple for him and worship him there, offer prasad, flowers and if he wishes, we will also offer him dhokla," the Trinamool Congress chief said in a mocking tone.

In a recent interview with News18, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that after his mother's death, he felt he was not a ‘biological being’. PM Modi further emphasized that he was sent on Earth by god. PM Modi had said that Parmatma had sent him to Earth for a ‘purpose’.

Sambit Patra, the Lok Sabha candidate from Puri for the BJP, made headlines when he recently referred to Lord Jagannath as a "devotee of Modi." Following swift backlash, Patra issued an apology, attributing his statement to a momentary lapse.

CM Mamata Banerjee further said, "I have worked with so many Prime Ministers, like Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who used to love me a lot. I worked with Manmohan Singh, Rajiv Gandhi, Narshimha Rao, Deve Gowda... I have never seen anyone like him, such a Prime Minister is not needed."

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said the Trinamool Congress will complain to the Election Commission if Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meditation in Kanyakumari is televised, claiming that it would be a violation of the election Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

Modi is scheduled to meditate at Rock Memorial, a monument built in tribute to Swami Vivekananda, in Kanyakumari following the culmination of the Lok Sabha polls campaign on May 30, according to BJP leaders.

"We will complain. He can meditate, but it cannot be aired on television," she said, claiming that this will amount to "violation of the MCC." "Does anyone have to get cameras for doing meditation?" she asked, claiming that it was a way of canvassing during the silence period between the end of campaign and the poll date.

According to BJP leaders, Modi will meditate from May 30 evening to June 1 evening at Dhyana Mandapam, the place where Vivekananda — a spiritual icon admired by Modi — is believed to have had a divine vision about 'Bharat Mata'.

