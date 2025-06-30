Will Congress remove Siddaramaiah as Karnataka CM? High command will decide, says Kharge

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday said it is up to the party high command to decide on leadership change in states. Kharge's remarks came amid Congress leaders in Karnataka openly discussing a possible change of Chief Minister.

Karnataka is one of the three states where the Congress is ruling in India. The other two states where it is in power are Telangana and Himachal Pradesh.

"See, that is in the hands of the high command. Nobody can say here what is going on in the high command. This is left to the high command and the high command has got power to take further action. But unnecessarily, one should not create problem," Kharge said, responding to media queries about some Congress leaders in Karnataka claiming about a change in the post of chief minister in October.

In 2023, when the Congress assumed power in the southern state, there were speculations that Siddaramaiah and D K Shivakumar would helm the state for 2.5 years each, as per a rotational formula, claims the party has neither confirmed nor rejected so far. Currently, Siddaramaiah is the chief minister and Shivakumar his deputy.

Also Read | Leadership change in Karnataka soon? Surjewala to meet Congress MLAs

<p>Earlier, ending speculations about differences with his Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah said that his government in the state will last for five years like a “rock”.

Our government will last for five years like a rock. We will come together,” CM Siddaramaiah said, while holding hands with Deputy CM Shivakumar.

Congress General Secretary in charge of Karnataka, Randeep Singh Surjewala, will hold separate meetings with party legislators on Monday, 30 June, amid signs of unrest within the ruling party, news agency PTI reported.

The meetings have gained significance as several MLAs have recently voiced dissatisfaction over the government’s functioning, the report said.

Surjewala to meet MLAs Siddaramaiah said Surjewala has come to strengthen the party organisation. "He is coming to the state to strengthen the organisation. He will do his job", Karnataka CM said.

The development also comes at a time when speculation over a leadership change in Karnataka has resurfaced, following Cooperation Minister KN Rajanna’s recent remarks hinting at ‘revolutionary’ political developments after September.

There is also talk within party circles of a possible cabinet reshuffle and a change of state Congress president.

This is left to the high command and the high command has got power to take further action.