‘Will contest with INDIA alliance for Lok Sabha elections 2024, but…’: Arvind Kejriwal on seat sharing
Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal has claimed that AAP is the largest group in Haryana and people believe only in his party.
Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday announced that his will contest alone on all 90 seats in the Haryana assembly elections. However, he added that for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, AAP will contest together with the INDIA alliance.
