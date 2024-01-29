Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday announced that his will contest alone on all 90 seats in the Haryana assembly elections. However, he added that for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, AAP will contest together with the INDIA alliance. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"For the upcoming Lok Sabha elections we will contest elections together with the INDIA alliance but for the assembly elections, we will contest alone on all 90 seats of Haryana by itself," Kejriwal said.

His statement came at while addressing a 'Badlaav Jan Sabha' in Haryana's Jind. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Today, AAP is the largest group in Haryana compared to other political parties like Congress, the BJP, and the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP). There is a committee of 15-20 people in every village and ward. There are nearly 1.25 lakh office-bearers of the party in Haryana. This has been achieved in the last six months," Kejriwal added.

Bihar politics LIVE "People have been disillusioned with every party in Haryana. Every political party that ruled Haryana in the last 75 years only thought about their own family. They accumulated enough money for their next seven generations. Today, people believe only in one political party. That is AAP," he added.

To drive home the point, the Delhi Chief Minister said that people in Punjab and Delhi, the neighbouring states of Haryana, "are very happy with the work of the AAP." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister and AAP leader Bhagwant Mann had earlier said there will be no alliance with Congress for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in the state.

Also Read: 'Ek thi Congress': AAP's Bhagwant Mann narrates 'shortest story' in Delhi, Punjab In Chandigarh, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said his party will not enter into an alliance with the Congress in the state, reiterating that the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party(AAP) will win all 13 seats at stake. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"In the 2024 Lok Sabha election...AAP will get 13 seats (in Punjab)," Mann said at a media briefing. AAP MP and Punjab Co-incharge, Sandeep Pathak said that the Punjab unit had been saying from the beginning that they are capable of contesting alone.

Mann's remarks came amid seat-sharing talks between AAP and Congress for the Lok Sabha polls which is expected in April-May this year. Currently, Punjab has 13 Lok Sabha seats. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The AAP leader was also asked about West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's remarks that her party Trinamool Congress would fight the Lok Sabha polls alone

In another blow to the grand old party, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also earlier announced the party's decision to contest alone in the Lok Sabha polls.

Soon after the West Bengal CM made the announcement, Congress leader Supriya Shrinate said that Rahul Gandhi gave a very clear answer for this and I would like to repeat the same- there are a lot of talks done for seat sharing. Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) working president Supriya Sule said that there is no infighting in the alliance and all the parties of the bloc are in "frequent conversation". Sule said that Mamata Banerjee is 'didi' and is respected and loved by the members of the opposition alliance. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With inputs from ANI)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!