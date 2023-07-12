Will Japan fight?

Then Japan would have to decide whether to act itself. The Diet, Japan’s parliament, would probably at least consider the situation to have “important influence", a legal designation that authorises non-combat support, such as providing fuel, medical care and logistical assistance. Entering combat would be trickier. The SDF is allowed to use force if Japan itself is attacked. Those powers would be invoked if China fired missiles at American bases in Japan, or launched a simultaneous assault on the Senkaku/Diaoyu islands, which Japan controls but China claims. A law passed in 2015 also permits the use of force if another country is attacked and the Diet deems it “survival-threatening" for Japan. This construct makes it easy, with enough political will, to unshackle the SDF. Yet it also creates every opportunity not to.