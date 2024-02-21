Lok Sabha election 2024: Kamal Haasan on 21 February announced that his party Makkal Needhi Maiam will be part of alliance who thinks selflessly about the nation. “But if we are playing local politics, then we won't be a part of it…," MNM chief said while speaking to reporters.

When he was asked if he has joined the INDIA grouping, he said, “no, I haven't," as quoted by news agency PTI. On his party's possible political alliance, he said "discussions are on," and that any "good news" in this regard will be communicated to the media.

While addressing reporters after leading the 7th anniversary celebrations of his Makkal Needhi Maiam, Haasan also welcomed the recent political entry of top Tamil actor Vijay.

Earlier, a report by Times of India had indicated that Kamal Haasan may team up with MK Stalin's DMK for the Lok Sabha polls. Haasan had indicated his leaning towards the DMK-led Congress inclusive alliance in Tamil Nadu several months ago.

Earlier in September last year, DMK leader and Tamil Nadu minister Udhayanidhi Stalin had hinted at his party allying with Hassan's MNM ahead of the parliamentary polls.

“I have already told that this is the time when you have to blur party politics and think about the nation. Anybody who thinks selflessly about the nation, my Makkal Needhi Maiam will be a part of it. But if we are playing local politics, then we won't be a part of it…," the actor said.