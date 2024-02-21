Will Makkal Needhi Maiam join the INDIA bloc ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls? Here's what Kamal Haasan says
Kamal Haasan emphasises on prioritizing the nation over party politics in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024.
Lok Sabha election 2024: Kamal Haasan on 21 February announced that his party Makkal Needhi Maiam will be part of alliance who thinks selflessly about the nation. “But if we are playing local politics, then we won't be a part of it…," MNM chief said while speaking to reporters.
Earlier on 19 February, Kamal Haasan had said that, "In two days I will meet you with good news. Works for the Parliament election are going well and hoping for a good opportunity. Regarding the alliance will announce the decision in two days." Hassan formed MNM in 2018 but faced defeats in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls and 2021 Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu. Later, MNM extended support to the ruling DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance candidate during the by-polls in Erode.
(With inputs from PTI, ANI)
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!