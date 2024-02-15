Hello User
Business News/ Politics / Sonia Gandhi's letter to people of Rae Bareli: ‘Won't be contesting Lok Sabha elections due to...'

Sonia Gandhi's letter to people of Rae Bareli: ‘Won't be contesting Lok Sabha elections due to...'

Livemint

  • Sonia Gandhi thanks people of Rae Bareli for their support and announces she won't contest Lok Sabha elections in 2024.

Congress parliamentary party chief Sonia Gandhi

Sonia Gandhi writes a letter to people of Rae Bareli thanking them for their support. The former Congress president, who has represented Raebareli in Lok Sabha since 2004, said in the letter that she won't be contesting Lok Sabha elections 2024.

It's noteworthy that Amethi and Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh used to be strong grounds for Congress. However, party leader Rahul Gandhi lost his Lok Sabha Constituency to BJP leader Smriti Irani in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

