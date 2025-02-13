Manipur Crisis: Hours after the Centre imposed President's Rule in Manipur, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), describing the move as a "belated admission" of their inability to govern the state effectively. In a post on social media platform X, he stated, "Now, PM Modi can no longer deny his direct responsibility for Manipur," questioning whether the Prime Minister would finally visit the state to address the ongoing crisis and outline a plan for restoring peace and normalcy.

The imposition of President's Rule in Manipur follows the resignation of Chief Minister N Biren Singh amid a backdrop of political instability and ethnic violence that has plagued Manipur since 2023.

BJP leader Biren Singh stepped down just days before a no-confidence motion was expected to be raised against him by the opposition Congress party.

“The imposition of President’s Rule in Manipur is a belated admission by the BJP of their complete inability to govern in Manipur. Now, PM Modi can no longer deny his direct responsibility for Manipur. Has he finally made up his mind to visit the state, and explain to the people of Manipur and India his plan to restore peace and normalcy?”, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi tweeted on Thursday.

President's rule was imposed in strife-torn Manipur on Thursday and the state assembly put under suspended animation, days after Chief Minister N Biren Singh resigned from his post that led to political uncertainty in the northeastern state.

Manipur BJP president A Sharda said the state Assembly has been put under "suspended animation" in accordance with the constitutional process, adding that the House has not been dissolved yet.