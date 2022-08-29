After Noida demolition, the real-estate reality check

Many actors in the real estate sector have always believed that every irregularity in construction can be regularized. The sector is also notoriously opaque. The fact that there are too many stakeholders in any real estate project has been used by builders to their advantage. The Supertech demolition is a starting point. Visuals of Sunday’s demolition change perceptions somewhat. It creates the impression of a level playing field for homebuyers, even though the Supreme Court had to step in to give the final order in the Supertech twin towers case.