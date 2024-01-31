Will sit on dharna if Centre does not clear West Bengal's dues by February 1: Mamata Banerjee
In her allegations, the state CM claimed that the state's dues amount to a mammoth ₹7,000 crore for several central government-run schemes including MGNREGA, PMGAY, among others.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on 31 January said that she will sit on dharna in Kolkata from February 2 if the BJP-led Union government does not clear the state's dues by February 1, reported news agency PTI.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message