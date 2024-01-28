Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has alleged that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi used a “body double" during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in the state and said he would soon identify him. “Just wait a few days," Himanta Biswa Sarma said while quoting a new report claiming that the person who sat inside the Congress yatra bus and waved at people was “probably not Rahul Gandhi at all".

"I don't just say things. The duplicate's name, and how it was done -- I will share all details. Just wait for a few days," Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Saturday in Sonitpur district when he was asked about his allegations against Rahul Gandhi.

The Assam chief minister added that he will reveal the details of Rahul Gandhi's body double once he's back in Guwahati. "I will be in Dibrugarh tomorrow (Sunday), and the next day also I will be out of Guwahati. Once I am back in Guwahati, I will give the name and address of the duplicate," Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Congress' Manipur-Maharashtra rally, the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, is being led by Rahul Gandhi. It had travelled through Assam from January 18 to 25, during which the Congress MP had alleged that Himanta Biswa Sarma was the "most corrupt chief minister of India". Rahul Gandhi had also accused the Assam government of denying him the permission to visit a temple in the state when the pran pratishtha ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya was going on.

The opposition party also alleged denial or problems in route permissions through the state by the BJP-led government. The situation reached a flashpoint when Congress leaders and workers broke police barricades erected to prevent them from entering the main city limits of Guwahati.

An FIR was registered against Rahul Gandhi and others over the incident, with Himanta Biswa Sarma later stating that they would be arrested after the Lok Sabha polls as he did not want to "politicise" the issue prior to the elections. The Assam chief minister also said that all Gandhis would be needed to defeat him in the state.

"Let them bring Priyanka Gandhi's son also," Himanta Biswa Sarma said, adding, “They have already put up their hands (in surrender). They couldn't do it through Rahul, so they will now get Priyanka and then Sonia."

There are 14 Lok Sabha seats in the state. Of those, nine are currently held by the BJP, three by Congress, one by AIUDF and one Independent.

(With agency inputs)

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!