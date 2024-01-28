Will soon identify Rahul Gandhi's 'body double' used during Nyay Yatra in Assam, just wait…: Himanta Biswa Sarma
'Just wait a few days,' Himanta Biswa Sarma said while quoting a new report claiming that the person who waved at people from the bus was ‘probably not Rahul Gandhi at all’
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has alleged that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi used a “body double" during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in the state and said he would soon identify him. “Just wait a few days," Himanta Biswa Sarma said while quoting a new report claiming that the person who sat inside the Congress yatra bus and waved at people was “probably not Rahul Gandhi at all".