Active Stocks
Sat Mar 02 2024 12:49:58
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 155.15 3.43%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,430.35 -0.06%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 773.05 0.49%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 988.40 1.15%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 522.65 0.67%
Business News/ Politics / Will take PM Modi only 2 minutes to cool down Bengal...: BJP warns TMC on Sandeshkhali violence
BackBack

Will take PM Modi only 2 minutes to cool down Bengal...: BJP warns TMC on Sandeshkhali violence

Written By Fareha Naaz

BJP MP Dilip Ghosh accuses TMC of protecting trouble-mongers and criminals, alleges state police arrested main accused only after pressure from Opposition and media.

BJP MP Dilip Ghosh alleged that the main accused Sheikh Shahjahan, was arrested only after pressure from the Opposition and media, over the Sandeshkhali incident. (PTI)Premium
BJP MP Dilip Ghosh alleged that the main accused Sheikh Shahjahan, was arrested only after pressure from the Opposition and media, over the Sandeshkhali incident. (PTI)

West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Dilip Ghosh on Sunday charged at chief minister Mamata Banerjee and the ruling Trinamool Congress over violence in North 24 Parganas district's Sandeshkhali town. He alleged the ruling party of destroying the state. 

Dilip Ghosh further hit out the TMC government over the Sandeshkhali violence and said that the trouble-mongers are protected under the flag of TMC. He alleged that the main accused Sheikh Shahjahan, was arrested only after pressure from the opposition and media.

Also read: Sandeshkhali violence: Order from Delhi is to keep issue alive, says TMC's Kunal Ghosh; BJP's Locket Chatterjee detained

He said, “Goons and rapists are present in every nook and corner of the state, protected under the flag of TMC. TMC protected a criminal, a rapist for two months... After being pressured by our protests and the media, the state police were forced to arrest him, and he was soon suspended from the party... The TMC has destroyed Bengal."

Also read: Sandeshkhali violence: NHRC takes suo motu cognizance of human rights violations, seeks report from govt in 4 weeks

MP Dilip Ghosh made a controversial remark that if Prime Minister Narendra Modi could settle the Kashmir issue, it would take “only two minutes for him to settle all the unrest in Bengal". He said, "They have looted everything from property to women's modesty... If PM Narendra Modi can cool down the Kashmir issue, it will take him only 2 minutes to cool down Bengal," reported ANI.

Also read: Sandeshkhali violence: TMC suspends arrested leader Sheikh Shahjahan for 6 years | 10 points

Sandeshkhali town witnessed a massive unrest for over two weeks as women protestors demanded justice against sexual harassment and land grabbing crimes committed by Shahjahan. The TMC leader who was absconding until his arrest on Thursday, had attacked ED officials who raided his residence in connection with a ration scam in January this year.

Also read: ‘I feel ashamed...entire country reeling with anger’: PM Modi on Sandeshkhali incident

PM Modi hit out at the Bengal CM and accused the party of protecting the TMC leader, Sheikh Shahjahan and alleged that the police had to arrest him only after the BJP leaders exerted pressure on the government.

Also read: ‘Scoundrel of Sandeshkhali’ will be safe as…, Suvendu Adhikari claims ‘Sheikh Shahjahan has cut a deal Mamata Banerjee’

PM Modi said, “The country is seeing what Trinamool Congress has done with the sisters of Sandeshkhali. The whole country is angry. The soul of Raja Ram Mohan Roy must have been pained by what happened in Sandeshkhali...the party was protecting the TMC leader and the police had to arrest him yesterday after the BJP leaders exerted pressure on the government."

The BJP on March 2 revealed the list of 20 out of 42 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in West Bengal. These BJP candidates were announced in wake of PM Modi's mega development push as the party aims to surpass its 2019 tally of 18 seats in the state. 

The list of 20 BJP West Bengal candidates is as follows:

1. Nisith Pramanik - Cooch Behar (SC)

2. Manoj Tigga - Alipurduars (ST)

3. Dr. Sukanta Majumdar - Balurghat

4. Khagen Murmu - Maldaha Uttar

5. Sreerupa Mitra Chowdhury - Maldaha Dakshin

6. Dr. Nirmal Kumar Saha - Baharampur

7. Shri Gauri Shankar Ghosh - Murshidabad

8. Jagannath Sarkar - Ranaghat (SC)

9. Shantanu Thakur - Bangaon (SC)

10. Dr. Ashok Kandari - Joynagar (SC)

11. Dr. Anirban Ganguly - Jadavpur

12. Dr. Rathin Chakraborty - Howrah

13. Locket Chatterjee - Hooghly

14. Soumendu Adhikari - Kanthi

15. Hiranmay Chattopadhyay - Ghatal

16. Jyotirmay Singh Mahato - Purulia

17. Dr. Shubash Sarkar - Bankura

18. Soumitra Khan - Bishnupur

19. Pawan Singh - Asansol

20. Priya Saha - Bolpur (SC)

Earlier, Amit Shah in Birbhum had set a target of winning 35 seats in the state. 

(With agency inputs)

 

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 03 Mar 2024, 11:44 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App