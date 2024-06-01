Will Trump’s conviction change minds?

On Thursday, a New York jury found Donald Trump guilty of all 34 charges in a scheme to falsify business records and illegally influence the 2016 election, making him the first U.S. president to be convicted of a crime. But the real trial comes in November, at the ballot box, and it is unclear how Trump’s felony convictions will affect the vote. We can gather some clues, however, from research on how voters see their leaders and make political choices.

One major factor is character assessment. Political scientists have found that, in deciding on a candidate’s suitability for office, voters take into account, in the first place, their “warmth," that is, whether they seem to empathize with them and operate with moral integrity. Voters also care about competence—a candidate’s knowledge, intelligence and overall effectiveness as a leader.

But exactly how much weight do they assign to these traits? In a 2017 analysis of voter surveys in U.S. presidential elections between 1984 and 2008, Lasse Laustsen and Alexander Bor at Aarhus University in Denmark found that voters valued warmth much more than competence. When asked to clarify which particular elements were most important, voters put empathy over attributes like integrity, intelligence and effectiveness. “The relatively low effect of competence relates to the recent surge to power of populist outsiders with little previous experience in politics," the authors write.

These results suggest that voters who believe Trump has their best interests at heart aren’t likely to care very much about what a jury has to say about his integrity.

The existing beliefs of voters also play a key role, of course, in their choices. Put simply, when voters are more partisan, they are less likely to be swayed by new information, including a felony conviction.

We can see this in a snap poll by YouGov of 3,040 American adults, conducted just hours after the jury delivered its verdict this week. Half of the respondents agreed that Trump was guilty of the charges, 30% said he wasn’t guilty, and 19% admitted they were not sure. These responses appear to be informed by party affiliation. Among Democrats, 86% said they believed he was guilty, 5% said he was innocent, and 9% weren’t sure. Republicans inverted these views, with just 15% believing he was guilty, 64% saying he wasn’t and 21% admitting they were undecided.

This sharp divide seems to be a clear example of “motivated reasoning," a mode of decision-making in which we evaluate new information based on how it aligns with our existing beliefs and tribal values. Basically, when we are bombarded with data and details, we typically resort to a kind of cognitive inertia. Our brains find ways to accept even flimsy evidence that supports our worldview and discount whatever might challenge our assumptions.

There is evidence that motivated reasoning can even alter our moral compass. In a study published in the journal Political Psychology in 2019, researchers asked American voters to consider various scenarios in which a political candidate had broken a moral code. In general, people were far more likely to forgive transgressions, including an extramarital affair, if the candidate belonged to the same political party. This held true even if the candidate violated a voter’s most cherished values.

Motivated reasoning is both bipartisan and easily measured. A 2022 study in the journal American Behavioral Scientist, for example, examined whether reports dismissing claims of election fraud influenced confidence in the legitimacy of the 2020 U.S. presidential election. The researchers found that while fact-checking articles managed to correct some false beliefs about voter fraud, overall attitudes about the election typically toed the party line. These results reveal “the alarming size of the partisan legitimacy gap," the authors wrote. Specifically, Democratic and anti-Trump respondents reported levels of belief in electoral legitimacy that nearly tripled that of Republican and pro-Trump participants.

While Trump was in office, public opinion about his trustworthiness became more polarized. In a study tracking the views of American voters in 2016 and 2019, published in the journal American Behavioral Scientist in 2020, researchers at the University of Colorado found that those who supported Trump in 2016 viewed him more favorably years later, while those who distrusted him early on ended up feeling even more distrustful.

What all of this research suggests is that Trump’s conviction is unlikely to have much impact on his existing fans or foes. Those who love him will likely love him even more; those who loathe him have yet another reason to do so.

David Robson is the author of “The Laws of Connection: The Scientific Secrets of Building a Strong Social Network," published by Pegasus on June 4.