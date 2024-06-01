Will Trump’s conviction change minds?

We can see this in a snap poll by YouGov of 3,040 American adults, conducted just hours after the jury delivered its verdict this week. Half of the respondents agreed that Trump was guilty of the charges, 30% said he wasn’t guilty, and 19% admitted they were not sure. These responses appear to be informed by party affiliation. Among Democrats, 86% said they believed he was guilty, 5% said he was innocent, and 9% weren’t sure. Republicans inverted these views, with just 15% believing he was guilty, 64% saying he wasn’t and 21% admitting they were undecided.