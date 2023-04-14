Will we ever know how many people died of covid-19 in China?

Chinese officials will not like hearing that. They have spent months shaming America for passing 1m covid deaths. “It proves the irresponsibility and incompetence of American politicians in anti-epidemic measures," said a commentary in the People’s Daily, a party mouthpiece, in October. State television often pointed to the number of covid deaths in Western countries as a way of justifying brutal lockdowns at home. Even if China were to release a covid death toll in line with independent estimates, its propaganda organs could still boast of having many fewer deaths per 100,000 people than America and other Western countries.