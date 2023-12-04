Winter Session of Parliament begins today: Here's the list of bills expected to be taken up
Winter Session of Parliament: The Winter Session of the Parliament for 2023 will be starting today i.e. 4 December and will run until 22 December. Earlier on Saturday, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said that the government is fully ready for structured debate and they have requested the opposition to let the House function smoothly.