Winter Session of Parliament: The Winter Session of the Parliament for 2023 will be starting today i.e. 4 December and will run until 22 December. Earlier on Saturday, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said that the government is fully ready for structured debate and they have requested the opposition to let the House function smoothly. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Encouraged by its triumph in the assembly elections, the BJP is gearing up to confront the Congress-led opposition in the Winter Session of Parliament. The leaders of the Opposition INDIA bloc will also be meeting ostensibly to redraw their strategies to take on Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP both inside the Parliament and in the electoral arena.

The Congress party was hoping to score a big win in Madhya Pradesh and retain Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, however had to taste a resounding defeat. But the grand old party did manage to oust the BRS from Telangana. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The report of the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee recommending Mahua Moitra's expulsion from the Lower House over a "cash-for-query" complaint is also listed for tabling in the House today. Earlier on Saturday, Congress Lok Sabha leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury also wrote to Speaker Om Birla demanding a relook and appropriate reviewing the rules and processes on the functioning of a parliamentary committee. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has insisted on a debate on the Ethics Committee report in the House at the meeting of the floor leaders of the political parties chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Also Read: Handcuffs should not be used for economic offenders, suggests parliamentary panel | Here's why Which Bills will be taken up for the Parliament winter session? The winter session of Parliament is expected to be stormy as opposition parties firm on opposing some bills on the agenda of the government including the Bill to regulate the appointments for the Chief Election Commission and Other Election Commissioners. In total, the government has 21 bills on its agenda for the session including the bills to replace the IPC, the Indian Evidence Act and the CrPC.

Also Read: Bills for GST appellate tribunals, spending likely in winter session Other bills that are likely to be taken up during the Winter Session of Parliament include, Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Bill 2023, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita Bill 2023 and Bharatiya Sakshya Bill 2023. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per the list, there are 19 Legislative Business and 2 Financial Business bills that will be taken up in the Winter session. Check the full list here

Also Read: Parliamentary leaders discuss agenda for Winter session starting on December 4 I. Legislative Business: 1. The Repealing and Amending Bill, 2023, as passed by Lok Sabha.

2. The Advocates (Amendment) Bill, 2023, as passed by Rajya Sabha. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3. The Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill, 2023, as passed by Rajya Sabha.

4. The Constitution (Jammu and Kashmir) Scheduled Castes Order (Amendment) Bill, 2023

5. The Constitution (Jammu and Kashmir) Scheduled Tribes Order (Amendment) Bill, 2023 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

6. The Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2023

7. The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2023

8. The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

9. The Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023

10. The Bhartiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, 2023

11. The Post Office Bill, 2023 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

12. The Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions

of Service and Term of Office) Bill, 2023

13. The Boilers Bill, 2023 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

14. The Provisional Collection of Taxes Bill, 2023

15. The Central Goods and Services Tax (Second Amendment) Bill 2023

16. The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization (Amendment) Bill, 2023 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

17. The Government of Union Territories (Amendment Bill, 2023

18. The National Capital Territory of Delhi Laws (Special Provisions) Second (Amendment) Bill,2023

19. The Central Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2023 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

II. Financial Business: 1. Presentation, Discussion and Voting on the First Batch of Supplementary Demands for Grants for the year 2023-24 and introduction, consideration and passing of the related Appropriation Bill.

2. Presentation, Discussion and Voting on Demands for Excess Grants for the year 2020-21 and introduction, consideration and passing of the related Appropriation Bill.

(With inputs from agencies) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.