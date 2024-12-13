Congress Member of Parliament (MP) Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is scheduled to make her first speech in Lok Sabha today, December 13. Vadra was elected from Wayanad seat in Kerala in the bypolls recently.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will speak at 12 noon in the ongoing winter session of Parliament, according to Congress leader Pawan Khera. Vadra is expected to speak during the debate on Constitution that is scheduled to take place in Lok Sabha, marking the beginning of the 75th year of its adoption in the country.

Lawmakers from the government and opposition sides will speak during the debate against the backdrop of a bitter political face-off that marred the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament, with INDIA bloc moving a motion seeking the removal of Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra took oath as MP in the Lok Sabha on November 28 and became the third member of the Gandhi family to be in the Parliament at present. She won the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 4,10,931 votes, defeating Sathyan Mokeri of the Communist Party of India (CPI).

Constitution Debate The Constitution debate will take place in the Lok Sabha on December 13 and 14, and in the Rajya Sabha on December 16 and 17.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will initiate the debate on the Constitution in the Lok Sabha, while Union Home Minister Amit Shah is expected to initiate a similar debate in the Rajya Sabha, government sources said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to reply to the two-day debate on the Constitution in the Lok Sabha on Saturday.