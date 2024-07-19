With Arvind Kejriwal in jail, wife Sunita to launch Haryana Assembly poll campaign on July 20

Livemint
Updated19 Jul 2024, 05:45 PM IST
Sunita Kejriwal, wife of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, will launch AAP's Haryana poll campaign on July 20
Sunita Kejriwal, wife of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, will launch AAP’s Haryana poll campaign on July 20(HT_PRINT)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita will be launching a poll campaign for Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Haryana ahead of the Assembly elections in the state later this year. Sunita Kejriwal will launch “Kejriwal's guarantees” for Haryana on Saturday, July 20, in the absence of the Delhi chief minister. The campaign will be launched during a townhall in Panchkula.

The Delhi CM's wife Sunita Kejriwal will make the announcement of "Kejriwal Ki Guarantee" in a townhall meeting at Haryana's Panchkula on Saturday, said a AAP statement. She will be accompanied by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, AAP national general secretary (organisation) Sandeep Pathak, and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, it said.

"We don't make promises like the BJP and Congress, we give guarantees. These will be Arvind Kejriwal's guarantees, not (Narendra) Modi's hollow guarantees," AAP's state unit president Sushil Gupta on Friday said on Friday.

“Haryana should get water. Every state should get water. Distribution of water is the job of the Central government, the prime minister,” he added.

Meanwhile, AAP has declared that it will not form an alliance with the Opposition parties for Haryana Assembly elections, claiming people of the state are looking at the party with great hopes. That means, AAP will be contesting all 90 seats in the state.

The AAP leader also claimed that the law and order situation in the state has worsened.

"Jungle raj prevails in Haryana. Murder, extortions have become common. The government is unable to rein-in criminals, but they use all their might to stop farmers from proceeding to Delhi in support of their demands," he said.

Arvind Kejriwal, the Delhi chief minister and AAP national convener, is currently in judicial custody due to a money laundering case linked to the excise policy. Sunita Kejriwal actively campaigned for the party's candidates in Delhi, Haryana, and Gujarat during the latest Lok Sabha elections 2024.

First Published:19 Jul 2024, 05:45 PM IST
