‘Was denied every step of the way...’: Late Ahmed Patel’s son Faisal ‘to stop working’ for Congress

Faisal Patel, son of veteran Congress leader, late Ahmed Patel, on Thursday informed that he would ‘stop working’ for Congress. Faisal Patel announced his decision to step away from active involvement in the Indian National Congress (INC), expressing deep pain and disappointment. In a heartfelt message shared on social media, Faisal reflected on his challenging journey within the party, stating that he had tried to follow in his father’s footsteps but felt consistently sidelined.

Ahmed Patel, who served as a key advisor to former Congress president Sonia Gandhi and was a prominent figure in Indian politics.

“With great pain & anguish, I have decided to stop working for INC India. It’s been a tough journey for many, many. My late father Ahmed Patel gave his entire life working for the country, party & the Gandhi family. I tried following his footsteps but was denied every step of the way. I will continue to work for mankind in any way possible. The congress party will remain my family as It has always been. I want to thank all the congress leaders, party workers and well wishers who have supported me. 🙏🤲🇮🇳”. Faisal Patel wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Tensions seemed to have brewed between the son of Congress veteran and the party when in 2024, Congress ceded the key Gujarat seat, Bharuch, identified with Patel family to Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

In a seat-sharing arrangement, Congress has allocated Bharuch and Bhavnagar in Gujarat to AAP, besides splitting the seven seats of Delhi 3-4 in favour of Arvind Kejriwal, and also giving Kurukshetra in Haryana to AAP.

In February 2024, Faisal Patel had told Times of India, "I will fight this parliamentary election, no matter what." He said decision to join the contest despite Congress-AAP alliance has been taken to protect the turf that has an emotional bond with the family.

