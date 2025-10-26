With Sarkozy in prison, France asks: Has the judiciary gone too far?
Stacy Meichtry , Noemie Bisserbe , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 26 Oct 2025, 12:32 pm IST
Summary
The country’s fiercely independent court system has delivered rulings against both a former president and a far-right leader this year.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
PARIS—French courts have delivered one shock ruling after another this year, testing the balance of power between the country’s fiercely independent judiciary and its political leadership.
Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less
topics
Read Next Story