Delhi liquor policy case: Arvind Kejriwal to skip ED summons, campaign in MP instead
Delhi liquor policy case: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal WILL NOT appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to give his statements in the Delhi liquor policy case. Arvind Kejriwal was summoned by the ED in connection with its probe in the money laundering linked to the Delhi liquor policy case in which senior AAP minister Manish Sisodia was also arrested.