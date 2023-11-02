Delhi liquor policy case: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal WILL NOT appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to give his statements in the Delhi liquor policy case. Arvind Kejriwal was summoned by the ED in connection with its probe in the money laundering linked to the Delhi liquor policy case in which senior AAP minister Manish Sisodia was also arrested. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Instead, Arvind Kejriwal has decided to campaign for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Madhya Pradesh ahead of the Assembly election. In response to a summons from the Central probe agency on October 30, Arvind Kejriwal questioned the legality of the summons and demanded the ED to withdraw the notice.

Arvind Kejriwal also said the ED notice was "politically motivated" to stop him from campaigning in the upcoming elections.

“The summon notice is illegal and politically motivated. The notice was sent at the behest of the BJP. Notice was sent to ensure that I am unable to go for election campaigning in four states. ED should withdraw the notice immediately," Arvind Kejriwal said.

Arvind Kejriwal was earlier summoned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in April this year, in connection with the case. However, Kejriwal was not named as an accused in the first information report (FIR) filed by the CBI on August 17, last year.

