Women’s reservation: How India stacks up against the world, in charts
Summary
- While the number of women in the Lok Sabha has grown gradually over the years, India’s relative position in the world has declined. This shows that the rest of the world has improved faster. A 33% reservation could lift India’s stature on this metric.
The long-pending bill to reserve seats for women in India’s national and state legislatures could give a much-needed boost to women’s role in the country’s electoral politics. Women’s representation in the Lok Sabha has increased gradually over the years, but India hasn’t quite kept pace with the progress in the rest of the world, a Mint analysis of data from the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) showed.