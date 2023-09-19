Women’s reservation: How India stacks up against the world, in charts

The Centre was on Tuesday expected to table the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-eighth Amendment) Bill, 2023, in the Lok Sabha during a special Parliament session that began on Monday. The bill seeks to reserve 33% of the seats in the Lok Sabha and state legislative Assemblies for women. An earlier version of the bill had been passed by the Rajya Sabha in 2010, but it had lapsed after the dissolution of the 15th Lok Sabha, which never took it up for discussion.