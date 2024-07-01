Would Gavin Newsom beat Trump? Don’t bet on it
Allysia Finley , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 01 Jul 2024, 01:56 PM IST
SummaryWinning is easy in a one-party state. In a national race, he’d have to answer for his terrible record.
Gavin Newsom’s yacht may be coming in after President Biden foundered last week in his debate with Donald Trump. Some Democrats are calling to replace the incumbent, and betting markets put Mr. Newsom as the favorite alternative.
Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less