Would Gavin Newsom beat Trump? Don’t bet on it

“We face another extraordinary moment in history—for California, for the country, and for the world. We are presented with a choice between a society that embraces our values and a world darkened by division and discrimination," he proclaimed. “The California way of life is under attack. For conservatives and delusional California bashers, their success depends on our failure. They want to impeach the very things that have made us successful, as a tactic to turn America toward a darker future. They do so in the name of ‘liberty’ and ‘freedom.’ "