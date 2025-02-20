Xi is trying to secure the devotion of China’s military
Chun Han Wong , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 20 Feb 2025, 05:01 PM IST
SummaryAfter the Chinese leader purged dozens of military commanders, he launched a new indoctrination campaign.
Chinese leader Xi Jinping has purged dozens of military commanders in his latest bid to wipe out corruption and disloyalty—a scourge he blames on a weakening of ideological zeal and moral rectitude.
