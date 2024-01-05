Xi Jinping Faces an Economic Test of Will in 2024
SummaryWhether he chooses to tough out a painful transition depends on what he hopes to achieve.
If the most important development of 2024 will be the wave of elections sweeping the democratic world, the second-most important story to watch is China’s economy. It boils down to two questions: What is it that has steeled Xi Jinping’s nerve to drive China into this—possibly necessary—economic turmoil, and can he keep his resolve over the next 12 months?