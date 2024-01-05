Xi Jinping Faces an Economic Test of Will in 2024

If the most important development of 2024 will be the wave of elections sweeping the democratic world, the second-most important story to watch is China’s economy. It boils down to two questions: What is it that has steeled Xi Jinping’s nerve to drive China into this—possibly necessary—economic turmoil, and can he keep his resolve over the next 12 months?

The deterioration of the Chinese economy is, perhaps surprisingly for anything involving China, reasonably well understood. The country has never recovered from the twin shocks of a Beijing-induced property-market slowdown and the draconian (and failed) zero-Covid policy of the pandemic era.

China’s Covid lockdowns (not to mention the global economic consequences of the pandemic) broke many supply chains that passed through the country’s exporting industries. That experience, and geostrategic concerns around Taiwan, is prompting a growing number of foreign firms to rethink their trade ties to China. Beijing also is a victim of policy mistakes in the U.S. and Europe, where post-pandemic inflation and awful tax and regulatory measures are suppressing the demand that normally fills Chinese factories’ order books.

One consequence is that the Chinese economy has lost some of the activity that might otherwise have helped it through the far more significant ructions in the property market. Starting in August 2020, Beijing has cracked down on credit in a real-estate industry that previously accounted for roughly one-third of annual economic output. This was a necessary step to correct serious imbalances in the financial system and Main Street economy, but a painful and dangerous one.

Mission accomplished. Property prices have plummeted, large developers have gone bankrupt, and construction often has stalled. Not only does this stress the banks, it strains China’s vast and opaque alternative monetary system and creates liquidity and solvency challenges for many local governments that back large, real-estate-linked investment funds.

Yet, while all these causes of Chinese economic tumult are out in the open, why they’ve happened remains more obscure.

The positive interpretation of Beijing’s behavior is that the government is bowing to a reality long understood even within some corners of the Communist Party: A development model dependent on fixed-asset investment, especially in property, is economically and politically unstable—incapable of fueling sustained long-term economic growth, and incapable of distributing opportunity and prosperity to the parts of Chinese society that need both the most. Breaking real estate’s hold on the economy is necessary to stimulate more of the entrepreneurial activity China needs.

A more concerning explanation is that Mr. Xi is trying to consolidate power back into the state’s hands after a long period when reforms expanded the private economy. The past few years also have witnessed successive crackdowns on various industries dominated by private-sector firms (online tutoring companies were early victims and big tech always is in the cross-hairs), and note that a conspicuous outcome of the property crackdown has been the transfer of the assets of failed private developers to state-owned firms.

These two aims are incompatible, yet many of Beijing’s pronouncements could be consistent with either. When Beijing announces, for instance, that it will accept slower gross domestic product growth in future years, China bulls like to believe Mr. Xi and his cadres want to encourage better-balanced, higher-quality growth driven by market reforms. Beijing just as easily could be acknowledging that a state-led economy may not grow as fast as the more entrepreneurial economy of yore, and that it is willing to pay that price for tighter political control.

Ditto Mr. Xi’s guiding nostrum concerning the property shake-up, “houses are for living in, not for speculation." This could be a healthy assertion that Beijing wants an economy in which households engage in productive financial investments rather than accumulating property. But it could also have meant, all along, that the party is uncomfortable with such a buildup of assets in nonstate hands, especially when driven by the activity of private-sector developers.

Beijing rarely scruples about clarity, as demonstrated most recently in last month’s Central Economic Work Conference, which sets the agenda for the party’s planning each year. The plan for 2024 is to “adhere to the positive interaction between high-quality development and high-level security" (as translated by China analyst Bill Bishop), which could mean anything or nothing and again could be consistent with any story one wants to tell about Mr. Xi’s intentions.

Perhaps Mr. Xi’s motivations haven’t mattered so much up to now since the outcome was the same. Expect them to matter more this year as the question becomes whether Beijing will maintain whatever course it’s on.

The economic pain of the property crackdown and the consequences of continuing shifts in global trade will only grow more acute, meaning events are more likely to test Mr. Xi’s nerve to continue. How will he respond? Put another way, will he tolerate such turmoil for the sake of meaningful economic reforms, or only in service of a mightier party and state? Then again, perhaps to ask the question is to answer it.