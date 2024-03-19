Xi Jinping is struggling to stamp out graft in the PLA

Most online commentators in China support Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. At the same time they criticise Russia’s failure to achieve a swift victory. They accuse the West of prolonging the conflict by supporting Ukraine’s army, but also fault Russia for its military weakness. Corruption has crippled its fighting ability, they often conclude, despite all its spending in recent years on better kit. It is taboo in China to cast aspersions on the war-readiness of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA). But amid reports that it is also struggling with graft as it splurges on new weaponry, there may be good reason for it, too, to worry.