Xi Jinping muzzles Chinese economist who dared to doubt GDP numbers
Lingling Wei , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 08 Jan 2025, 10:13 AM IST
SummaryGao Shanwen questioned Beijing’s ability to boost its economy as threats loom from a property meltdown and burgeoning debt.
At a Washington forum last month, a prominent Chinese economist raised doubts about Beijing’s economic management and said China’s economy might have grown at less than half the roughly 5% pace flaunted by authorities.
