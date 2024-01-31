Xi Jinping promised Joe Biden China wouldn’t interfere in US Presidential Polls 2024: Report
Those discussions signal just how fraught US-China relations have become, and how wary American officials still are of foreign election meddling.
China's premiere Xi Jinping had told US President Joe Biden that Beijing would refrain from interfering in the upcoming US Presidential Elections 2024. The promise by Xi Jinping was made when the two leaders met at in November 2023, according to a CNN report. The assurance was also assurance reiterated by the Chinese foreign minister to Biden’s national security adviser over the past weekend.