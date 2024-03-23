Xi Jinping’s historians can’t stop rewriting China’s imperial past
Chun Han Wong , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 23 Mar 2024, 11:11 AM IST
SummaryA vast effort to draft an official history of the Qing dynasty hangs in limbo as China’s leader demands it be bent to his vision.
China’s Communist Party often speaks proudly about what it claims to be 5,000 years of Chinese civilization. But its leaders are still struggling to decide what they should say about the past few centuries.
