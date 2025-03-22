Xi targets petty corruption on a giant scale to soothe China’s masses
Chun Han Wong , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 22 Mar 2025, 12:31 PM IST
SummaryThe Chinese leader is battling petty corruption through a nationwide campaign that has swept up more than half a million low-level officials over the past year.
Chinese leader Xi Jinping is battling petty corruption through a nationwide campaign that has swept up more than half a million low-level officials over the past year, as Beijing grapples with rising public resentment over a sagging economy.
