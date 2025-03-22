Xi targets petty corruption on a giant scale to soothe China’s masses

Xi’s relentless disciplinary purges have helped him consolidate power and tighten control over a vast bureaucracy. Though he declared in 2018 a “crushing victory" over corruption, party enforcers have gone on to slay more high-ranking “tigers" and swat more flies. The CCDI said it opened probes last year against 92 “centrally managed cadres," or senior officials, whose appointments are vetted by the party’s top personnel department. It is the highest annual tally disclosed so far during Xi’s rule.