Xi tightens leash on officials’ boozing and lavish living
Chun Han Wong , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 10 Jun 2025, 10:49 AM IST
Summary
The Chinese leader has revised frugality rules for party and state workers in a bid to extend his authority and save money.
Local officials gathered in China’s central city of Xinyang in March for a seminar about regulations requiring them to be frugal. Over lunch, five officials consumed four bottles of baijiu, a fiery sorghum-based spirit, flouting the very rules they had studied.
