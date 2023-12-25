Year Ender 2023: Can BJP's strategic victories in Hindi Heartland help win 2024 Lok Sabha Polls?
Year Ender 2023: The year 2023 turned out to be a successful year for BJP as it registered comprehensive victories in the Hindi heartland and set the stage for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The party which was unable to repeat its government in Karnataka, was able to wrest power from Congress in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh and comprehensively retain power in Madhya Pradesh.