Year-ender 2024: Half of the world’s population participated in elections in 2024, marking it as a pivotal year for democracy on a global scale.

India, along with over 60 other countries, headed to the polls. At the forefront in India was the Lok Sabha election held in April-May, creating a politically charged atmosphere across the country.

This year also saw crucial assembly elections, including in Maharashtra and Jammu and Kashmir, which shaped India's political landscape and are expected to influence the nation’s politics for years to come.

Here are the top 10 political events in India in 2024

1- Lok Sabha Elections 2024 The Lok Sabha Election 2024, held in seven phases between April 19 and June 1, was the most significant political event of the year. The election threw surprising results. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) fell short of its ambitious target of 400 seats in Lok Sabha and instead stopped at 293 seats.

The NDA, however, retained power, paving the way for Narendra Modi to be sworn in as Prime Minister for a record third consecutive term. The Opposition's INDIA bloc struggled to make a substantial political impact, though the Congress managed to increase its tally from 52 to 99 seats.

2- Rahul Gandhi becomes LoP In the Lok Sabha elections 2024, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi contested from two constituencies—Wayanad in the South and Rae Bareli in the North. He won from both seats. Opting to retain the Rae Bareli seat, a family stronghold, Gandhi marked a significant shift from South to North, symbolising a strategic move in his political journey.

The Congress' performance paved the way for Rahul Gandhi to be appointed leader of the opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha, filling a post that had been empty for a decade. It was the first time Prime Minister Narendra Modi's main rival has held a constitutional role since he joined politics in 2004.

3- Maharashtra Assembly Elections The 288 seats of Maharashtra voted in a single phase on November 20.

The ruling alliance in Maharashtra won 230 seats, while the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) won 51 seats. The BJP put up a stellar performance within the ruling Mahayuti dispensation by winning 132 seats and emerging as the single-largest party in the winning alliance.

The grand old party recorded one of its poorest showings in the state assembly elections, winning only 16 seats. Sharad Pawar's NCP (SP) managed to secure just 10 seats, while Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena (UBT) performed slightly better with 20 seats.

Devendra Fadnavis was sworn in as chief minister, with Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar as his deputies.

4- Jammu and Kashmir Elections The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 was a historic milestone in the sense that the Union Territory saw its first assembly polls in a decade. The elections were also the first assembly polls post the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019, which stripped the region of its special status.

The Omar Abdullah-led National Conference (NC) made a remarkable comeback, winning 42 seats. The BJP secured 29 seats, while Mehbooba Mufti's PDP faced a significant setback, managing to win only three seats. Abdullah was sworn in as chief minister for the third time. The Congress, which contested elections in alliance with the NC and bagged six seats, decided not to be part of the government.

5- Arvind Kejriwal in jail, out on bail Arvind Kejriwal, who had firmly refused to step down as Delhi Chief Minister while in jail, resigned on September 17, soon after the Supreme Court granted him bail in the Delhi Excise Policy case. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief cleared the way for his party colleague Atishi to assume the role of chief minister of Delhi.

Kejriwal pledged to reclaim the Chief Minister’s post only after receiving a clean chit from the people of Delhi. Kejriwal is, in the meantime, leading AAP's campaign in the run-up to Delhi Assembly Election 2025, scheduled early next year.

6-Haryana Assembly Elections Defying all exit polls and strong anti-incumbency, the BJP successfully retained power in Haryana. The BJP's strategic decision to replace Manohar Lal Khattar with Nayab Singh Saini as Chief Minister and its well-planned ticket distribution proved to be decisive factors in its favour. The BJP won 48 seats, while the Congress won 37 seats.

Saini was eventually sworn in as chief minister for a second term.

7 - Manipur riots The ethnic violence in Manipur that began with clashes between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities in May 2023 continued unabated in 2024. The northeastern state saw a number of outbreaks of violence, worsening the situation.

8- Hemant Soren jailed; returns as CM 2024 was a rollercoaster for Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader and Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren. The year began with a major setback as he was jailed in January over an alleged land scam.

Soren got bail and contested the November 2024 assembly elections in the state. The JMM won, defeating the Opposition BJP, and Soren reclaimed the chief minister’s post. The JMM secured 34 seats in the Jharkhand Assembly elections.

9 -Naveen Patnaik’s ouster Naveen Patnaik, regarded as the tallest politician in Odisha, was in for a rude shock in 2024 when his party lost assembly elections at the hands of the BJP. The ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) was reduced to just 51 seats in the Odisha Assembly elections, while the BJP surged ahead with 78 seats, bringing an end to Patnaik’s 24-year-long rule.

10-Priyanka Gandhi Vadra enters Parliament Priyanka Gandhi Vadra became another member of the Nehru-Gandhi family to enter the Parliament after she won the Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll in 2024.