AI, wars, and elections: A look into 2024
General elections in up to 40 nations, including key stakeholders like the US, India, and Russia, will shape the global power outlook in 2024.
The world is poised to have a complete changeover in its power outlook in 2024. General elections slated to be held in up to 40 nations, some of key stakeholders like United States of America, India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, United Kingdom, Russia, and Mexico. The world will also carry two expensive wars-- Russia and Ukraine war, and Israel Hamas war-- into 2024.