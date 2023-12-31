AI, wars, and elections: A look into 2024

The world is poised to have a complete changeover in its power outlook in 2024. General elections slated to be held in up to 40 nations, some of key stakeholders like United States of America, India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, United Kingdom, Russia, and Mexico. The world will also carry two expensive wars-- Russia and Ukraine war, and Israel Hamas war-- into 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

While Artificial Intelligence ruled 2023-- its discovery, usage, abuse, and a potential threat to jobs-- the new year 2024 can expect a changed stance of this discovery- based on takes the seat of governance. 2023 saw AI boost stock prices, and a profound shift in how humans function.

2024 will see regulators all over the world scrambling to impose rules on this rapidly growing technology. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

How bullets and ballots will shape global outlook in 2024 Let's address the elephant in the room first

Israel's attack on Gaza On October 7 in 2023, Hamas fighters from Gaza launched an attack on Israel killing at least 1,200 people. In retaliation, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu launched an attack on the densely populated Gaza Strip, killing over 20,000 people, most of who are innocent civilians.

World leaders, barring some, had stood behind Netanyahu in his effort to ‘defend Israel’. However, Netanyahu has found himself increasingly isolated as Israel's attack on Gaza entered a 12th week. Palestinians in Gaza found themselves displaced in yet another re-run of the 1948 Nakba, only magnified this time. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Gaza Health Ministry has said more than 20,000 Palestinians, including over 5,000 children have died due to Israeli attack in Gaza.

Russia-Ukraine war The war that is taking place further in the north has been going on for close to two years now, draining much of United States coffers as Israel join the need-for-aid list.

Russian and Ukrainian forces continue to fight in Ukraine’s east and the south, but momentum on both sides has ground to a near halt. The key to any change in the stalemate lies as much in Washington and Brussels – and the West’s appetite for continued help for Ukraine – as it does in Moscow and Kyiv. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

China's economy struggles China, despite its loans to several countries, and the much ambitious Belt and Road initiative, saw their economy falter in 2023, with experts predicting that 2024 will see a much worse situation for the east Asian nation.

Notably, China's invasion of Taiwan, and their economic situation will only be clearer, who takes the President post in United states after the US Presidential Polls 2024.

US Presidential polls 2024 If Joe Biden returns for a second term, or will impeached former President Donald Trump returns will define US foreign policy for the next five years. The US election will remain THE most defining moment for the global power outlook in 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Lok Sabha elections 2024 As India, a country with 900 million eligible voters will determine the political fate of Prime Minister Narendra Modi next spring.

Russian elections 2024 A rather less competitive race is taking shape in Russia, where Vladimir Putin is seeking another six-year term in office, putting him in the realm of Joseph Stalin’s lengthy reign over the country.

