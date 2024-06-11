Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on 11 June addressed a public meeting in Rae Bareli after party leader and her brother Rahul Gandhi won from Rae Bareli and KL Sharma's victory from Amethi in Uttar Pradesh. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Yeh hui na baat...This was a historical victory. I am proud to say that you all sent a message across the nation that you want clean politics in the country...We worked day and night for this result. We are thankful to the people of Rae Bareli for making my elder brother win. We will continue to work for you with double the enthusiasm you have shown for us."

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, in the same gathering claimed that if Priyanka Gandhi would have contested from Varanasi, the Narendra Modi would have lost the Lok Sabha elections by 2-3 lakh votes. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He said, as quoted by news agency ANI, “(BJP) lost the Ayodhya seat... Not only in Ayodhya, the Prime Minister has also saved his life in Varanasi... If my sister (Priyanka Gandhi) had contested from Varanasi, today the Prime Minister of India would have lost the Varanasi election by 2-3 lakh votes..."

Rahul Gandhi also thanked people and all the party leaders for making Congress party win Amethi and Raebarelli. He said, "I want to thank all the leaders and the members of the Congress party and the people of Amethi and Raebarelli for making us win. This time Congress party fought unitedly in Amethi, Raebarelli, Uttar Pradesh and across the country. I want to tell Samajwadi Party that this time your leaders fought unitedly with Congress leaders..."

He added, "You (BJP) have made Kishori Lal Sharma win in Amethi, me in Rae Bareli, and the MPs of INDIA alliance in Uttar Pradesh... You have changed the politics of the entire country... The public has sent a message to the Prime Minister of the country that if he touches the Constitution, then see what people will do to him." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

With agency inputs.

