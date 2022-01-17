Yemen’s Houthi rebels claim suspected drone strikes on UAE capital

The Houthis, who are backed by Iran, said they had targeted Abu Dhabi in retaliation for a recent escalation by the U.A.E. in Yemen, where Emirati-backed militants last week dealt the Houthis an unexpected defeat in the oil-rich province of Shabwa. Three people were killed and six injured in explosions Monday that showed the Houthis are willing to strike in the heart of a country seen as the region’s main hub for international business.

