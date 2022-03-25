Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Yogi Adityanath's oath ceremony: From Sonia Gandhi to Akhilesh Yadav, list of guests invited

Yogi Adityanath's oath ceremony: From Sonia Gandhi to Akhilesh Yadav, list of guests invited

Uttar Pradesh CM-designate Yogi Adityanath
1 min read . 11:55 AM IST Livemint

  • Yogi Adityanath's swearing-in ceremony: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati have also been invited
  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Bharatiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda are among the list of invitees

As Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Yogi Adityanath is set to take oath as chief minister of Uttar Pradesh for the second time on Frida, a slew of high profile guests are invited in a grand ceremony, including Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi and Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav.

Besides, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati among others have also been invited.

The grand ceremony will take place at Lucknow's Ekana Stadium at 4 pm today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP national president JP Nadda are among the list of invitees scheduled to attend the oath-taking ceremony.

Other political leaders who will be attending the oath ceremony of Yogi Adityanath are Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Haryana CM ML Khattar, Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu, Manipur CM Biren Singh, Himachal Pradesh CM Jai R Thakur, and Tripura CM Biplab Deb, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai, Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel and Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami.

Pramod Sawant, who will take oath as the Chief Minister of Goa on March 28, will also be present at the event in Lucknow.

Religious leaders are being invited in large numbers to give their blessings for the government to work for the people of the state.

Prominent Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev will also be present at the ceremony.

Eminent industrialists, sportspersons, artists, Padma Shri, and Padma Bhushan awardees are also invited to the event.

In the 2022 UttarPradesh Legislative election, PM Modi-led BJP successfully retained power by winning 255 out of 403 constituencies, securing a 41.29% vote share.

