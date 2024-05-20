Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has launched a scathing attack on the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Congress, saying that the INDIA alliance is a warning sign and affirming that the ruling party will not let Mughal emperor Aurangzeb’s soul come alive, Hindustan Times reported.

Addressing a public gathering in Patti Narendrapur, Jaunpur’s Shahganj, in support of BJP candidate Kripashankar Singh, who is fielded from the Jaunpur Lok Sabha constituency, the Uttar Pradesh chief minister said, “Ram Lalla has decided to hand over power to his devotee (PM Modi) for the third time."

At National Intermediate College Patti Narendrapur, Yogi Adityanath asserted that BJP MLAs and MPs will bring the much-needed development to the district, and the world will come to Jaunpur. He also claimed that his government would continue eliminating the mafia from the state.

The UP CM vowed to safeguard the reservation rights of backward, scheduled castes, and tribes. At the same time, he detailed the ongoing developmental initiatives. He highlighted the achievements of the UP government, including the inauguration of the state-of-the-art cancer hospital in Varanasi. He brought to focus the Medical College in Jaunpur and the establishment of anethanol plant in Shahganj.

“At the time of the terror attack in Ayodhya, there was the SP government in the state and the Congress government at the Centre. These people were in the government even during the attacks on Sankat Mochan, Ayodhya, Varanasi and Lucknow courts," Yogi said as quoted by HT.

Accusing the Samajwadi Party of mismanagement during its tenure, Yogi Adityanath alleged, “During the SP rule, goons used to eat rations, and in the BJP government, 80 crore people are getting free rations."

BJP candidate Kripashankar Singh, Uttar Pradesh Minister Girish Chand Yadav, and MLA Ramesh Singh attended the rally on Sunday, May 19. Anil Kumar, Ramesh Chand Mishra, Legislative Council member Satyapal Singh Saini, BJP District President Pushparaj Singh, and former MLA Surendra Pratap Singh were among other prominent leaders present at the public meeting.

