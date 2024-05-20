Yogi Adityanath vows BJP will not let Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb’s soul come alive: ‘Ram Lalla to hand power to…’
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath claimed that PM Modi had divine blessings as Lord Rama has decided to hand power to his devotee for the third time. During the public meeting at Patti Narendrapur in Jaunpur he stood in support of BJP candidate Kripashankar Singh.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has launched a scathing attack on the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Congress, saying that the INDIA alliance is a warning sign and affirming that the ruling party will not let Mughal emperor Aurangzeb’s soul come alive, Hindustan Times reported.