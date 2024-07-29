On Monday, Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government, claiming that India is ensnared in a 'Chakravyuh' controlled by ‘6 people’. Rahul Gandhi identified Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Gautam Adani, Mukesh Ambani, Mohan Bhagwat, and NSA Ajit Doval as the key individuals managing this 'Chakravyuh.' {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

During a Lok Sabha debate on the Union Budget 2024-25, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi used references from the Mahabharata to critique the Bharatiya Janata Party's management of the budget.

“Thousands of years ago, in Kurukshetra, six people trapped Abhimanyu in a 'Chakravyuh' and killed him. I did a little research and found out that 'Chakravyuh' is also known as 'Padmavuyh' - which means 'Lotus formation'. Chakravyuh' is in the shape of a Lotus." Rahul Gandhi said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"In the 21st century, a new 'Chakravyuh' has been formed - that too in the form of a Lotus. The Prime Minister wears its symbol on his chest. What was done with Abhimanyu, is being down with India - the youth, farmers, women, small and medium businesses. Abhimanyu was killed by six people. Today, too there are six people in the centre of 'Chakravyuh'. Six people control India today too -Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Mohan Bhagwat, Ajit Doval, Ambani and Adani," Gandhi added.

Rahul Gandhi's remarks led Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to intervene, reminding him of parliamentary protocol. Birla emphasized, "As a holder of a constitutional position, you and other Opposition members have previously requested that individuals not part of the Lok Sabha should not be named or shamed. I expect all members to adhere to parliamentary decorum."

“This is wrong", Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

To this Rahul Gandhi sarcastically replied, “...If you want, I will omit the names of NSA, Ambani and Adani, and take just 3 names."

During Rahul Gandhi's Lok Sabha speech, Speaker Om Birla was compelled to intervene after Gandhi's allegations that Prime Minister Modi had ‘backstabbed the middle class’ with the Union Budget 2024-25 sparked a significant uproar.

The disruption in the House intensified as Gandhi's comments led to loud protests from MPs, prompting Birla to step in and address the situation, informing Gandhi that his remarks had provoked the strong reaction. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Rahul Gandhi had said, “I want to tell the farmers of the country that we will do what they (NDA) have not done. We will pass (the bill for) guaranteed legal MSP in this House. Before this Budget, middle class used to support PM Modi. On his orders, the middle class banged ‘thalis’ during Covid. Now with this Budget, you have stabbed the same middle class in the back and chest".

