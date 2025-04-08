’You leave the country shocked’: BJP slams Rahul Gandhi over ’Constitution is thousands of years old’ remark

A political slugfest ensued after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that the Constitution was thousands of years old while addressing a gathering in Bihar on Monday.

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday slammed the Congress leader for ‘always leaving the country shocked and speechless with his abundance of knowledge'.

Speaking at the programme, Rahul Gandhi had said people tell him the Constitution was written in 1947. "But I tell them the Constitution is thousands of years old," the Leader of Opposition had said, maintaining his attack on the BJP-led government at the Centre for undermining constitutional values.

BJP hits back Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said Gandhi insulted Ambedkar, who was chairman of the drafting committee of Constituent Assembly, asserting that it was the champion of Dalit rights who wrote it after independence.

The Congress has always belittled him, he added.

BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi took a jibe saying Gandhi always leaves the country shocked and speechless with his "abundance of knowledge".

"Rahul Gandhi, who is a young leader of Indian politics, said in his statement that the Constitution of India was not written in 1947 only. Rahul Gandhi does not know that the Constitution of India was written and prepared on 26th November 1949; that is why Prime Minister Narendra Modi has celebrated Constitution Day on 26th November. The Constitution Day was needed to make such misguided youth understand, and the Congress did not welcome the Constitution Day and indirectly opposed it. He said that the Constitution is thousands of years old...The Constitution was drafted on 26 November 1949 and implemented on January 26, 1950," he said.

Those who criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to commemorate November 26, 1949 as the "Samvidhan Diwas" should realise that there are many uninformed youngsters in the country who do not have adequate knowledge about the Constitution, and Gandhi is one of them, Trivedi added.

BJP national spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill mocked the Congress leader and stated that if his autobiography was written, it would be titled as ‘Failure to Launch.’

Further, Shergill said that by commenting on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Congress leader had made a mockery of himself.

Speaking to ANI, Shergill said "If Rahul Gandhi's autobiography is written today, its title will be 'Failure to Launch'. By commenting on the Prime Minister, he mocks himself."

Rahul Gandhi criticised for Bihar tour Trivedi also criticised the Congress leader's Bihar tour. Addressing a press conference in the national capital on Tuesday, Trivedi said that the Congress has been facing the most problems since his tenure.

"Rahul Gandhi, since the tenure of whose leadership, Congress has been facing the most problems. He toured Bihar in the name of solving the problems of Congress, but everyone saw how much infighting there was among his workers. At the same time, the insult he has done to the people of Bihar is unpardonable. Rahul Gandhi said in his statement 'chhoti jaati'... With humility, firmness and anger, I want to ask the Congress party, who are you calling the so-called 'chhoti jaati'? Our Chief Minister Nitish Kumar comes from the same class which you called OBC and EBC," Trivedi said.

CWC meet in Gujarat The Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting and All India Congress Committee (AICC) session convened in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, marking a crucial gathering for the party's leadership.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, CPP Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, and other prominent Congress leaders participated in the meeting.

The meeting, set against the scenic backdrop of the Sabarmati Riverfront, was also attended by other top Congress leaders, including Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal and Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.

The CWC session addressed key political developments, strategise for upcoming elections, and discussed party strengthening initiatives.

This meeting comes at a critical time for the party, as it prepares for future electoral challenges and aims to consolidate its position in the national political landscape.

