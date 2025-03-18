In charts: Young Indians are patriotic and progressive, but politically disengaged
SummaryDespite their strong national identity, progressive values, and high voter turnout, young people in the world's largest democracy remain largely disengaged from direct political participation.
NEW DELHI : India is one of the youngest countries in the world, with 27.3% of its population aged 15–29 years, which is considered the “youth". The young population is viewed as the key to unlocking a country’s identity, social inclusion and rights, and political activism.